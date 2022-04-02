A serious bereavement hit the cast of Men & Women and Tu Si Que Vales, but also Maria De Filippi herself. Unfortunately in the last few hours the news has been made known that Piero Sonaglia, the celebrated studio assistant, is dead. He was a key presence in the programs.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

A piece of news that has broken hearts of many people, who wanted to publish a message on social media, for a final farewell.

Piero Sonaglia was a constant presence in the transmissions. In fact, in recent times many have noticed his absence in the episodes. The cause that led to his death has not yet been disclosed.

The man actually started working when he was only 21 years, was the study assistant at La Corrida. From that moment she understood that the role of assistant it was the perfect job for him.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

In fact, only a short time later he started working with Maria De Filippi. He had become one for her constant presence. The presenter herself considered him as a point of reference. He didn’t see much in front of the camera, but he was a key presence behind the scenes.

He had become an important presence for both the competitors of the talents, than for those of the dating show.

The message of the director Roberto Cenci, for the death of Piero Sonaglia

The first to want to inform everyone of the dramatic and sudden disappearance was precisely the director Roberto Cenci. The latter on his Instagram profile, posted a photo of the man and in the captionhe wrote: “Forever with us. Hi Piero! “

Piero Sonaglia is remembered not only for his work, but also for his jokes that she did to Tina Cipollari, when she became a columnist for the Men & Women program.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

The man in fact very often the hid the cakes, which she loved so much. As a result, thanks to her joking, the broadcast became more friendly. Everyone enjoyed seeing the commentator’s reaction.