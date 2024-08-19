Today is a very sad day for the world of sports, as coach Sergei OudalovThe man was known for his sporting achievements during a promising career and for having taken part in the TV program “Ginnaste Vite Parallele”.

Sergei Oudalov

Here is a small tribute in his memory.

Farewell to Serguei Oudalov: the famous coach has passed away

Air of mourning in the world of sport, as a great man has passed away coacha very important technician as regards the whole Italian artistic gymnasticsWe are referring to the very good Sergei Oudalovwho unfortunately breathed his last breath today.

Sergei Oudalov and Nicola Bartolini

Many of us knew him for his presence on the TV show MTV “Parallel Lives Gymnasts” where, precisely, he accompanied truly important talents of our peninsula. Among these we remember Ludovico Edalli, Nicola Bartolini and many more.

They were the ones who thanked the master for the whole journey they were able to share with him since they were very young. This man was for them a point of reference not only in sports, but also in life. You have been a father, a coach, but above all a great friend to me. If I am the athlete I am today it is thanks to you and everyone knows how much I am and will be devoted to you. Goodbye coach, rest in peace.

A special tribute to a special coach

Sergei Oudalov

Since his first appearance on the famous sports program, Sergei he has always shown himself to be a very demanding coach, but not at all intolerant of the needs of the younger ones. The man defined artistic gymnastics as a philosophy of life which must be faced with happiness, pain and disappointment.

His boys remembered him fondly, declaring that he worked not for himself but for them, helping them to reach every goal. For them he was a father, an uncle and, as he dared to call himself, also a dictator who intended to achieve certain goals.

Sergei Oudalov and the young Nikolai

A heartfelt farewell that will surely weigh on the hearts of all those who had the opportunity to work side by side with this extraordinary man. We therefore embrace pain of all the people who loved him.