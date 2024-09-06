Another very bad news for music and rap lovers. Desquantes Lamar, better known as Rich Homie QuanThe cause of the man’s death is not yet known.

The umpteenth mourning unexpectedly hit the world of music and more precisely that of rap. The rapper left us at the age of 34 Rich Homie Quanpseudonym of Desquantes Lamar. The American rapper was found lifeless in his home in Atlanta by his fiancée.

She promptly contacted the emergency services, but when they arrived the man was already dead, which is why it was impossible to intervene. They remain unknown the causes that would have led to the artist’s death but it will be the autopsy to reveal them.

Rich’s partner said she found him on the floor with foam at the mouth. No one expected such an event, as the boy was in good health. Perhaps his death occurred as a result of an overdose from narcotic substances.

In memory of the American musician

Rich was a boy like many others. When he was in high school he tried to break into the world of baseball to then understand how his real dream was to make it in music. He then published the mixtape I go on every song and later Differences.

His talent made it possible to create it in a very short time, so much so that he collaborated with very popular artists including Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy. His most appreciated single was undoubtedly Type of Waya song that remained at the top of the charts for a very long time.

An unexpected loss that has not only affected friends and family, but also all those who in recent years have approached the rapper and his music. We are therefore waiting for the results of the autopsy to try to explain what really happened.