Many will remember him for his impetus and strength on the pitch, others for having been part of one of the most prestigious clubs in the British football. The moment, for Arsenal, was also one of those historically favorable and glorious ones, capable of making many fans and enthusiasts dream. Today’s news which saddens many, however, is far from those glories. Former Argentine-Paraguayan footballer Fabian Caballero has passed away at the age of just 46 in Paraguay.

The former Arsenal athlete was the victim of a heart attack while playing soccer. This is what is reported by the local media which tells of a sad fatality. The former player who also played for the Scottish club Dundee, known by the nickname ‘Tyson’, suddenly collapsed during a match played between friends.

The news of the footballer’s death was officially confirmed by the Paraguayan Football Federation. In a note we read the condolences of the sports team: “The Paraguayan Football Federation mourns the passing of Fabian Caballero, a former footballer who left his mark both nationally and internationally.”

Over the course of a career lasting 19 years, Caballero played for teams in various countries, in particular clubs in Argentina, Paraguay, England, Scotland, South Korea, Cyprus, Chile, Greece and Guatemala. The high point of his career was his loan to Arsenal in 1998.

Imagine that, at just 20 years old, this young man who arrived in the world of English football found himself sharing the dressing room with legends of the caliber of Dennis Bergkamp, ​​Nicolas Anelka, Nwankwo Kanu and Patrick Vieira. With i Gunners he played one match in the Premier League, coming on as a substitute in the 1–1 draw against Middlesbrough in November of that year. He also featured in the 5-0 defeat against Chelsea in the League Cup. Then, also to the 4-2 victory against Preston in the third round of the FA Cup. Epochal matches to say the least, especially for the big names on the pitch.

Everyone at the club is deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our former player, Fabian Caballero. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fGoILgAZT0 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 28, 2024

He graduated top scorer of the Paraguayan Apertura Tournament with 13 goals at Club Sol de America. In 2000 Caballero signed with Dundee, a Scottish club with which he spent five very important years for his career. Beloved by fans, he was voted player of the year in the 2003/04 season. During his time in Scotland, he also played in the 2001 Intertoto Cup and reached the Scottish Cup final in 2003.