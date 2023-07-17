Mourning for Ronan Keating, brother Ciaran he suddenly passed away from the affection of his loved ones. The son of Ciaran found out he lost his father while was playing a football match. Ruairi Keating, in fact, was going to play with his team, Cork City. The man died as a result of injuries sustained in an accident.

Ciaran Keating was Ronan Keating’s brother, singer who became famous for being part of Boyzone, a famous boy band who had success with songs like When you say nothing at all. Ciaran was his older brother.

The man was involved in a car accident on his way to his son’s football match with his wife. Ruairi Keating, who plays for Cork City. His son was also on his way to camp when he received the news.

Ciaran Keating and wife Ann Marie they were located near Swinford, Ireland. The road they were traveling is already famous for several accidents with disastrous results. It was around 3.35pm, the couple were on their way to Sligo.

Here the 27-year-old son Ruiairi, who plays in the Cork City, was due to participate in the match against local side Sligo Rovers. The impact with another vehicle was fatal for the man, while his wife’s life is not in danger.

Ronan Keating, farewell to his brother Ciaran who died in a car accident

Ciaran Keating’s wife is hospitalized at Mayo University Hospital. The person driving the other vehicle is also serious. For the Ronan Keating’s brother there was nothing to be done.

Ciaran’s son’s team joins in mourning: