Serious mourning for the actress Kim Cattrall, the 93-year-old mother lost her life: it was she who published a post on social media

A very serious mourning is what struck the family of the famous Sex and the City actress, Kim Cattrall. Unfortunately, her mother passed away forever and it was her daughter who warned her followers of the heartbreaking loss she suffered.

At the moment there are so many people, del entertainment world and not, that they are writing her condolence messages, even to show her nearness in such a difficult and heartbreaking time.

Kim Cattrall became famous thanks to the role of Samantha in the movie Sex and the City. She is followed on social media by many people.

In these last few hours, it was she who wanted to inform everyone of the loss of her mother, Shane Cattrall aged 93. He posted some photos of them together on Instagram and in the captionto warn everyone, wrote:

Shane Cattrall 1929-2022. Rest in peace Mom.

Since he published that heartbreaking post, many have commented with words of closeness and affection. Among these, there are also celebrities, who wanted to give her words of comfort in a difficult period.

Kim Cattrall’s farewell to the film that made her famous

The same actress in 2018 experienced another great loss. The brother, after a disappearance that lasted several hours, was found now lifeless. Also on her social channel, she had asked all her followers for help.

Given what the woman went through, when in 2021 they announced a revival of the film, she said right away that she would not have been part of it. In an interview with the newspaper variety he has declared: