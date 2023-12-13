Pain for the well-known criminologist Roberta Bruzzone, her father Domenico has died. The news was spread by her with a post on social media

Serious mourning for Roberta Bruzzone, his father passed away. She was the criminologist herself who made the sad announcement on social media. Domenico has always been a great example for her daughter, she inherited her passion for her work from him.

Credit: Roberta Bruzzone – Instagram

Roberta Bruzzone's father he was a policeman. Not long ago, Domenico had undergone a surgical operation foramputation of part of the legfollowing serious health problems. The criminologist and well-known face of many television programs such as Ore 14, the program hosted by Milo Infante, greeted her beloved father with a photo published on social media of her, which portrays them together during a family dinner and accompanied with these words:

Hi Pa… thanks for everything.

Many messages of condolence immediately arrived to accompany the post. Friends, colleagues and followers who wanted to show them closeness and affection in a moment of immense sadness. Losing a parent is a great pain, which accompanies any child for their entire life.

Bruzzone has always spoken on TV programs about beautiful relationship that he had with his dad, even though he wasn't an easy man to manage.

He's like me, not very easy to manage. He was part of the provincial police, he was responsible for combating poaching. He taught me a lot. He taught me to stand up to the worst situations because with him it was a constant duel. He was my alter ego, we often clashed. But that contrast that helps you understand who you are. He wasn't very permissive, but he taught me how to be in the world. I'm telling him now, after all it's the first time he's told me that he loves me and so we're one on one. He is not a very outgoing person.

Who is Roberta Bruzzone

Roberta Bruzzone is one Italian criminologist, forensic psychologist, television personality and writer highly esteemed in Italy. You have worked as a consultant for many important crime cases.

Expert in the field, she is often host of many TV programsin particular on Ore 14, where every day together with the other guests and the host Milo Infante, he addresses the current news, sharing his opinion, which is always based on concrete and real facts.