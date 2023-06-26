The mother of L’Estetista Cinica passed away forever while her daughter was on vacation: “I need to rearrange my thoughts and pain”

She is known to all as The Cynical Beautician, Cristina Fogazzi has let her many followers know that she will move away from the social world for a while, due to a serious mourning that has affected her. Her mother died suddenly while she was on vacation.

Rose he had been battling his health conditions for some time and L’Estetista Cinica had talked about it on his social profiles. He had told his fans about the difficult situation his mother was in and had also denounced the way the elderly were treated managed in private structures.

The news of the sudden disappearance of mother Rosi was given by Cristina Fogazzi herself, through a long and heartbreaking post in an Instagram story.

The Cynic Beautician and the news of the disappearance of mother Rosi

My mother passed away suddenly while I was on vacation. Thankfully the news reached me as I was staying with the people I love and always protect me. I have to rearrange thoughts and pain. We’ll see you when I’m done. I know for sure that you will have a kind thought for me. We’ve known each other for a long time.

From the outbursts to which the beautician had let herself go in the past, it was understood that her mother’s situation, already difficult, was worsened after admission to a private facility. He had said:

I admitted a woman who was walking and peeing and they returned me a person who can’t stand, who has a catheter and who is completely out of his mind. I am a little hallucinated by the management of the elderly in hospitals. Because the elderly are very fragile patients, moreover my mother was hospitalized for payment, so I can also tell you privileged.

Cristina Fogazzi has made her way through social media and has become one of the influencers most followed, with more than a million followers. Everyone knows her by her stage name L’Estetista Cinica.