The grandmother of the TV presenter and model has passed away at the age of 102

Editorial board

With a touching post published on social media, Elisabetta Gregoraci announced the death of his beloved grandmother. Together, this summer, they had celebrated his 102nd birthday. For Elisabetta, the beautiful moments spent with the woman represent a priceless treasure of time and memory impossible to forget; the loss, she writes, filled her heart with sadness and pain. “I will love you forever and I will always carry you in my heart” wrote the presenter.

Elisabetta Gregoraci mourning her grandmother — It’s not a simple moment for Elisabetta Gregoraci. Although her relationship with Giulio Fratini is going swimmingly, the showgirl is going through a delicate period. Elizabeth had not yet recovered from the departure of her son Nathan Falco, who moved to Geneva for study, and now she had to face this tragedy. “I would have loved this day would never arriveI hoped and prayed a lot” he wrote. “Unfortunately today my beloved Grandma Elisabetta left us”. See also Video | Piola: "Jeddah is a track where F1 must not race!"

the touching farewell — “My heart is full of sadness and pain” we read in the latest post published on Instagram, accompanied by several photos of the two women together. “I will miss our chats and his precious advice, his hugs, his smile and love that she always gave to all the people who were close to her.”

“I am happy to have had the opportunity to celebrate the your 102 years a very important milestone that brought everyone together and was beautiful. I sat next to you and it was a unique evening”. Then the memory of moments spent together. “You couldn’t stop eating all the typical Calabrian products and you wanted to stay and celebrate with your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren until the end of the evening! You were a force of nature my grandma! You were the first to always watch me on TV and give me your support and affection!”. Finally, the heartbreaking and final goodbye: “Hello my darling grandmother ElizabethI will love you forever and will always carry you in my heart.” See also Confirms death of two footballers in Russia's invasion of Ukraine

the reactions — Support, emotion and words of tenderness towards Elisabetta Gregoraci from fans and colleagues. A simple heart broken by Mara Veniercondolences from Carmen Russo. “I’m sorry to read this news Eli, I send you a big hug” he writes Enock Barwuah, brother of Mario Balotelli. “A hug and true condolences from the bottom of my heart Elisabetta” he writes Francesco Oppini. “Grandparents are our life, history, family. May the earth be light on them.”