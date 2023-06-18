Alessandra Tripoli announced the death of her mother with a post on social media: her words moved everyone

Alexandra Tripoli struck by a serious mourning, the mother died forever after a long battle. The presenter and dancer, known for the Dancing with the Stars program, shared her pain through social networks.

A beautiful photo appeared on Alessandra Tripoli’s social profile. Hers His smiling mom holding her grandson Liam in her arms and accompanied by words that moved everyone:

I want to remember you like this, sunny smiling as only you knew how to be. Mom today a piece of my heart goes away with you, it hurts too much you can’t accept it. I thought you’d win this battle that you fought until the last with the courage that only you knew how to bring out. I thought we’d have more time. You no longer suffer my love and now the pain is only ours, deep, suffocating, scary.

Help me live without you.

Many comments and messages of support that in a short time appeared under Alessandra Tripoli’s post.

Liam was everything to you and I promise I will tell him about his granny Inta every day of my life.

The dancer then thanked all her many followers, through a story on Instagram, for the immense affection she is receiving in these hours. You also launched an appeal to all those who they knew his mom and asked them to tell her their memories, to stop her on the street and help her talk about her mother. Because the most important person in her life will live on in her memories and that would be very nice discover and keep new ones.

If you meet me please stop me and tell me something about mom, she lives in our memories and I’d be happy to keep others. Thank you with all my heart.

Alessandra Tripoli’s words moved everyone, losing a mother is a void that accompanies for the rest of one’s life.