A very serious loss has struck the Tor Vergata Polyclinic, unfortunately a 22 year old girl, called Asia Semeraro she died suddenly, due to an illness that left her with no escape. Many of her wanted to remember her with messages of condolence.

The news obviously caused pain and despair, not only in the hearts of his family, but above all in those of his own companions course. Among the various messages on social media, there is also one from the institute she attended and where she was studying to become nurse.

Asia Semeraro was only 22 years old and everyone says she seemed fine. He did not have pathologies so serious that we can think of an epilogue of this kind. However, in recent days it has had a illness and from what those who were with her say, she immediately alerted the health workers, with the hope that they could do something to save her life.

The doctors who responded to the scene tried to revive her for a long time, but in the end they couldn't help but notice his death. Their desperate attempts to keep her alive were of no avail. Unfortunately for her there was nothing left to do. The girl, originally from Ostuni, was doing an internship at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic and in fact the news of her disappearance it led to pain and despondency.

The university's message of condolence for Asia Semeraro

Many in these hours have chosen to write a message for her, both for remember her, but also to show affection and closeness to his family, struck by a sudden and heartbreaking loss. Among these there is also that of Tor Vergata Polyclinicwho wrote on social media: