Yet another accident road occurred on Italian roads, more precisely in Cosenza. The victims are an engaged couple, called Victor Lopez, 33, and Serena Iuliano, 29. The attempts of the doctors who intervened on the spot were useless.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The whole community is now upset from what happened to these two boys, who, after a trip, were returning home. Many are writing gods messages of condolence on social networks.

According to information released by local media, the tragedy took place on the day of Sunday 15 May, in the late afternoon. Precisely on the state road 107 a Spezzano della Silain the province of Cosenza.

The two boyfriends had gone out to pass the time together in the name of fun and lightheartedness. They had just taken a tour in motorcycle in the surrounding villages and were returning.

However, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, suddenly the boy driving the vehicle he has lost control of it. It is still unclear whether it is first collided with another car.

As a result they went astray, but the accident for the two was fatal. The passers-by despite having hurriedly raised the alarm to the health workers, for the two of them there was nothing to do. The doctors who attended could not help but ascertain the death.

Accident in Cosenza, the messages of condolence for the two boyfriends

Victor and Serena lived in the small town of San Giovanni in Fiore and being a very small community, they all know each other. In fact, citizens are now shocked by what happened. There mayor Rosaria Succurroon social media he wrote:

I am saddened by the disappearance of two young people from our community, Serena and Victor. To their family and friends I bring the closeness and condolences of the whole municipal administration. I pray that they will find comfort and serenity after this tragedy.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The staff of theAnas, for road safety. Meanwhile, the police intervened, at the moment they are working to establish the dynamic what happened.