Serious accident in Pontedera, the victims are a young couple who were on a motorbike: they left children

A dramatic accident road is the one that took place last night in the area of Pontedera. The toll is dramatic and the victims are two: a young couple called Emanuele Corucci and his partner Eleonora Franchi aged 47 and 45.

The intervening doctors tried to revive thembut for both reported traumas they were found to be fatal. Unfortunately, the impact was very violent.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy took place around the1.30 at night between Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 August. Precisely along thehighway A11between Chiesina Uzzanese and Altooascio, in the province of Pisa.

The two were aboard theirs Harley Davidson and they were returning home, after an evening spent in company of their friends.

However, just as they were on the road another vehicle has them buffered and the impact was very violent indeed. In fact, the woman has lost his life on the spot for the trauma reported.

The companion instead, after having been embossed on the asphalt, it was invested from another machine. She couldn’t help it. Unfortunately, man too did not manage to survive. The doctors who intervened were unable to do anything to save them, but they could only ascertain theirs death.

The messages of condolence on social media after the accident in Pontedera

Their friends and acquaintances when they heard the sad news, they wanted to write gods messages on social media. From what they told, after so much suffering both were experiencing one second life.

Emanuele Corucci worked as bartender in the area and had a great passion for motorcycles. Eleonora Franchi, on the other hand, came from Pisa and was in love with the music.

They both had gods children, which unfortunately they left too soon. The agents who intervened on the spot, in the meantime, are at work to rebuild theexact dynamics of the incident and also the responsibilities of all motorists. There will be more updates on this dramatic episode.