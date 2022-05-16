The candidatures of Sweden and Finland to join NATO in response to the Russian offensive against Ukraine are a “serious mistake”Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Riabkov considered on Monday.

“It is an additional serious error whose consequences will have a far-reaching“, assured the deputy minister, quoted by the Russian news agency ‘Interfax’.

According to the official, Russia’s response “will depend on the practical consequences of the accession” of the two Nordic countries to the Atlantic Alliance.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson (L) and her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin. Photo: EFE/EPA/PAUL WENNERHOLM

“It is clear to us that the security of Sweden and Finland will not be enhanced by this decision“, he underlined, revealing that “the level of military tension would increase”.

Sweden’s ruling Social Democratic party gave the NATO bid the green light on Sunday, shortly after Finland’s executive announced its desire to join the Western organization, which Russia sees as an existential threat.

For Finland and Sweden, two countries that had never joined the Alliance even in the middle of the Cold War, the change of course was the result of the Russian offensive against Ukraine, since Russia is seen as a threat by its neighbors. Finland, in particular, shares some 1,300 km of borders with Russia.

Among other reasons, Moscow justified its offensive against Ukraine because of its rapprochement with NATO and its political, diplomatic and military support for the Ukrainian government. The Russian government thus wanted to keep Westerners away from its borders. Alliance countries are also supplying large quantities of weapons to Ukrainian forces that have been fighting the Russian army for almost three months.

