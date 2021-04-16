A logistical error caused 46 people, including 28 children, were vaccinated with doses against the coronavirus instead of flu vaccines in Itirapina, a small city in the interior of the state of São Paulo, Brazil.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health of the Municipality of Itirapina, a nursing technician mistakenly sent vials with the vaccine CoronaVac from the Chinese Sinovac laboratory for a school where the annual flu vaccination campaign is carried out.

The error was perceived during the control of the vaccine warehouse, when the lack of 46 doses of CoronaVac was detected, of which Brazil already has 40 million due to an agreement between the Chinese laboratory Sinovac and the São Paulo Institute Butantan.

Children should not receive the coronavirus vaccine.

“We must follow these cases because there are not enough trials of Coronavac in babies, children and pregnant women. As it is a vaccine with inactivated virus, it is possible that those vaccinated accidentally do not have important adverse effects,” infectologist Bernardino Souto told Globo chain.

A child of 1 year and 10 months, Pedro, was the youngest of those vaccinated by mistake. The mother, Jessica Aparecida Santos, said that her pediatrician asked to be informed about everything that may happen to the child in the coming weeks.

“He told me that it is likely, being CoronaVac, that there will be no reactions,” the mother told television.

The children received one of the Chinese vaccines in Brazil. Photo: Xinhua.

12% of Brazil’s population, 25 million people, have already been immunized since January 17, of which 8.5 million received the two doses. In total, Brazil applied 34,018,665 million vaccines, more than 80% from CoronaVac and the remainder from AstraZeneca.

Brazil is in the midst of hospital collapse as the world leader in daily deaths from coronavirus during March.

Coronavac, the Chinese vaccine applied to children in Brazil. Photo: Bloomberg.

At least 11 states have problems buying the so-called ‘intubation kit’, sedatives for Covid-19 patients who need help to breathe.

In 60% of the first aid rooms in the state of São Paulo, the most populous with 46 million inhabitants, these sedatives ran out, according to a report by the entity that groups together municipalities.