Serious men Social Drama Education the director: Sudhir Mishra The artist: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshat Das, Indira Tiwari, Nasser, Sanjay Narvekar, Shweta Basu Prasad

Serious Men Review: You cannot make children supermen by snatching their childhood. They are like flowers. They bloom when the weather comes, but as a parent, you have to keep the seeds irrigated as a gardener. Children will be destroyed if their originality is tampered with. Is the generation from 2G to 4G not playing fast since childhood? Today, every parent does not want to see his child as less than Einstein.

It is true that parents do not want their offspring to see that lack, suffer the misery they themselves bear, but it is not good for the children to bear the burden of their happiness and misery. Director Sudhir Mishra’s film Serious Man brings these issues to the fore. The film will be released on Netflix on October 2.

Serious Man is an hour and 54 minute film based on Joseph Manu’s novel by the same name in English. Which Nawazuddin Siddiqui has refined from his acting as usual. From the very first scene, he binds the audience in his style. Here, he has become PA Ayyan Mani of Dr. Acharya (Nasser), head of the institute at the National Institute of Fundamental Research. Ayyan is a Dalit. He has seen a lot of world from childhood to coming to this job and getting married and settling down. He knows the pain of being a Dalit. He knows that only bread can be earned from wages, not life. There is a kind of rebellion against this world in him.

He wants his son Adi (Akshat Das) to get all that has been taken away from his last hundred generations. Iyen thinks all this, so what is wrong with this? But the problem is that he wants to fulfill his dreams and ambitions through Adi. He tells the world that his son is genius. His IQ is 169. He is the Einstein and Ambedkar of the future. But the truth is that Ayyan is making a lie under the pretext of his son. Such a circus is being erected, which ultimately proves his son to be the Joker. At this place Sirius Man moves one step further and turns into a poignant story.

The question is also whether Ayyan is wrong. Are his dreams and hard-earned efforts to make his son get a higher place in the society are wrong. Are not those people who are looking for the principles of alien and black holes in the space sitting on high positions and who have no connection with the people around them. For whom the money required for the poor is only a fund. Why not break the stars from the sky and stand up to end the poverty, inequality, deprivation and corruption around them.

It is the same people who give the result after few months of sending telescopes and balloons to space at a cost of crores of rupees, that humans do not have any knowledge yet. These are serious men. Why should they be dots on condoms, they do research on such ‘C-Mark’ issues, which have no relation to human life on the ground. In Serious Man, Sudhir Mishra has done some sharp satire on the pretext of these people. Also told that the leaders whose people have given the reins of running the system in the hands, are conspiring to displace it on the pretext of re-development.

Nawaz is the narrator in the film and the sharp satire of his voice is reflected in the story. A tension with this satire also persists in Serious Man. This is the same stray tension that you feel around fake people who remain serious in normal life. Iyen tells Mani’s life that if he lives apart from his original nature, then he ends up himself and continues to finish his child too. However, in the end he knows that the end of any star is like a black hole. He starts to shrink inside himself. Nothing of it comes out.

The interiors of this story are beautiful. The writer-director has created an exit strategy for Ayyan and Adi. But consider that this is not the end of the fight of the fighters for their rights because the status has no connection to the IQ and the talent also has no color (black or blonde). Akshat Das and Indira Tiwari have supported Nawaz in this film and Nasser is perfect in his character.