The train crash that the Government of Pedro Sánchez and the regional Executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso have been starring in has burst today, the holiday of May 2, in the institutional act of Community Day. With a cold handshake, the regional president wanted to settle the dialectical battle between Puerta del Sol and Moncloa over the attendance or not of Félix Bolaños at the formal celebration of the day. The Minister of the Presidency, whom the Madrid government accused of “provocation” for inviting himself to the event, has finally occupied a prominent place in the front row from which he has followed Ayuso’s speech, which has avoided a collision with the central Executive and he has chosen not to dedicate a word of his speech to the struggle.

Bolaños, however, has not been able to join the rest of the authorities to see from the places of honor in the main gallery the parade that took place later and in which the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, and the leader of the opposition, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. When the minister tried to access the rostrum, the Community of Madrid protocol team blocked his path, asking him to “comply with the regulations” while the Moncloa protocol team insisted that he was a government minister and was in breach of Royal Decree 2099/1983, which approves the General Order of Precedence in the State. “With these things, the PP shows that it believes that Madrid is its farmhouse,” sources from the Presidency insist.

As soon as the act was over, it seemed that the war was appeased. Bolaños assured that he did not intend to devote “not a second” to an “artificial” polemic intended, in his opinion, not to talk about the daily problems “of people’s lives” and in order not to feed “the annoyances, the haters, those who invent lies to create trouble, those who live comfortably in confrontation.

But the ‘strong man’ of Moncloa has preluded these statements with a clearly electoral message in the framework of a day that, he has said, “belongs to everyone”. “Madrid, its people”, Bolaños has started, is “hospitable, welcoming, plural, tolerant, courteous and educated”, a description of virtues that has led him to hope that the regional government that results from the appointment with the polls of the 28-M “resembles” the citizens of the community, in clear allusion, by contrast, to the Executive of Ayuso. Before, Núñez Feijóo had closed ranks with his co-religionist, blaming Moncloa for the “lack of institutionality” experienced around the Madrid Day party. “It seems good to me that despite being a government that lacks from an institutional point of view, the minister to which you refer and the minister to which you refer have their space in this party,” said the head of the opposition to the arrival of him

Last year, the regional Executive invited the President of the Government, who delegated his representation to the Minister of the Presidency. This 2023, Ayuso invited the central government through the Minister of Territorial Policy, Isabel Rodríguez, because she is the one who has the dialogue with the autonomous communities. But she cited agenda reasons and instead the Executive decided that Bolaños would go. “The minister wanted to impose his presence, his protocol team only asked what his place was without being invited,” they insist on the Madrid PP.

The controversy has ended up blurring the institutional act, focusing all the spotlights, and monopolizing the statements of all the politicians who have attended the call of Díaz Ayuso. «He is concerned if one minister and another come and it seems wrong that he comes when he came last year. We must stop artificial controversies that have little to do with the problems of the people, “censored the leader of the PSOE in Madrid, Juan Lobato.

The Más Madrid candidate for the regional Presidency, Mónica García, also branded the disagreements between the Community of Madrid and the Minister of the Presidency as “artificial controversy”, something that interests “0% of Madrid residents”. “If it’s a protocol problem,” she remarked, “let protocol solve it.” Vox, through its art, aligned itself with the regional government in its criticism of Bolaños, emphasizing that “political parties are not the owners of the institutions.” “We have to be very respectful and careful,” settled her candidate Rocío Monasterio.