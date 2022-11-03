A woman was injured with burns this Thursday afternoon after the deflagration of an ethanol lamp in her home in Los Alcázares. The Emergency Coordination Center received the notice at 7:13 p.m. from the neighbors of the affected woman, who reported that they had managed to put out the initial fire, but that the woman had injuries to her leg.

Civil Protection troops traveled to the home, located on Marismas street in the aforementioned town, with an assistance ambulance. These confirmed the severity of the 60-year-old woman’s injuries. An Emergency Medicalized Unit from 061 and agents from the Los Alcázares Local Police also attended the area.

The toilets transferred the woman with burns of various considerations to the Los Arcos-Mar Menor hospital.