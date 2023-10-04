The cornerback of Colombian origin for the New England Patriots, Christian Gonzalez, He was named last week as the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for September. But then, in the game that the Dallas Cowboys beat the New England Patriots 38-3, The Colombian retired injured minutes before the end of the first quarter of the match.

Gonzalez’s injury was reportedly a shoulder injury late in the first quarter when he lowered his shoulder to tackle Cowboys running back Tony Pollard.

Coach Bill Belichick He assured that this incident changed the game plans.

González’s career

The 21-year-old defensive back was born in Carrollton, Texas, but since he was selected in the first round of this year’s Draft by the ‘Pats’ he proudly showed off his Colombian roots.

Christian is the son of Colombian Héctor González, who played basketball for the Bogotá Pirates in the South American country. He has three sisters Melissa, Samantha and Lily, who are dedicated to athletics and have represented Colombia in several international competitions.

González was also chosen by the NFL to be one of the representatives of Latin America in the league’s Hispanic Heritage Month, which started on September 15.

SPORTS AND EFE

