You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
González was part of the competitive process of university sports.
NFL / Twitter: @deportcolombia
González was part of the competitive process of university sports.
Christian González has started the first 4 games of the season.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The cornerback of Colombian origin for the New England Patriots, Christian Gonzalez, He was named last week as the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for September. But then, in the game that the Dallas Cowboys beat the New England Patriots 38-3, The Colombian retired injured minutes before the end of the first quarter of the match.
Gonzalez’s injury was reportedly a shoulder injury late in the first quarter when he lowered his shoulder to tackle Cowboys running back Tony Pollard.
Coach Bill Belichick He assured that this incident changed the game plans.
González’s career
The 21-year-old defensive back was born in Carrollton, Texas, but since he was selected in the first round of this year’s Draft by the ‘Pats’ he proudly showed off his Colombian roots.
Christian is the son of Colombian Héctor González, who played basketball for the Bogotá Pirates in the South American country. He has three sisters Melissa, Samantha and Lily, who are dedicated to athletics and have represented Colombia in several international competitions.
González was also chosen by the NFL to be one of the representatives of Latin America in the league’s Hispanic Heritage Month, which started on September 15.
SPORTS AND EFE
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#injury #Colombian #rookie #NFL #Patriots #talk #complexity