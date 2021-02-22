The tourism that was involved in the accident remained in the area after the accident The location where the accident occurred, this Monday, on Intendente Jorge Palacios de Murcia avenue. / 112

A 50 year old woman had to be transferred this Monday to the Reina Sofia hospital, in Murcia, in Serious condition after being run over on Intendente Jorge Palacios avenue in the capital of the Region.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region received several calls starting at 8:08 p.m., reporting the outrage and stating that the injured woman was unconscious on the ground. The tourism that was involved in the incident remained in the area after the accident.

Units of the local Police of the Murcia City Council and an ambulance from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 moved to the scene of the accident. The health workers, who treated the victim ‘in situ’, reported to the Hemodynamics service of the Reina Sofia hospital , of his transfer to be in serious condition.