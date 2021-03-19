The mother of the minor also had to be transferred to the hospital affected by an anxiety crisis Javier Carrión / AGM

A one-year-old baby was seriously injured when she fell from her home, located in an apartment in the San Pío X neighborhood in Murcia, onto the street. 112 received several calls alerting of the event at 1:11 p.m. The little girl fell from a first floor, despite a later call saying it was a room. Local and National Police patrols were mobilized to the place, as well as ambulances from 061.

The health workers managed to stabilize the little girl and transferred her urgently to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia. In addition, they also had to take care of the mother of the minor, affected by a strong anxiety attack, who finally also had to be treated at the health center.