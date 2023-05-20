Saturday, May 20, 2023, 1:42 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A 77-year-old woman was seriously injured this Saturday morning when she was run over in Molina de Segura. After 11:30 a.m., 112 received a call alerting them to the accident and that the person affected was bleeding from the head.

Members of the Local Police of Molina and an ambulance with toilets from the Emergency Management of the Region of Murcia traveled to the place. After treating the woman at the scene due to a head injury, she was transferred to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia.