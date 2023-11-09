Doctor Ahmed Abdel Aziz and his team participated in Al-Arish General Hospital in treating serious injuries and transplanting tissues for a number of wounded people from Gaza, after their arrival in Egypt, which continues to receive Palestinians in critical condition.

Abdel Aziz, who is classified as one of the pioneering doctors in the field of orthopedic surgery in Egypt, succeeded, along with his team from the Faculty of Medicine at Cairo University, in performing 21 complex and delicate surgical operations in just two days, inside Al-Arish General Hospital, most of them for children and women.

Serious injuries

During a short break between two surgeries, Abdel Aziz, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Kasr Al-Aini Faculty of Medicine, narrated to Sky News Arabia his testimony about the nature of the injuries, which he described as “serious,” among the wounded in Gaza and the cases threatened with amputation of limbs.

Abdul Aziz says: “From what we have experienced since our arrival at Al-Arish General Hospital, the injuries are very serious, some with burns throughout the body that vary in area and depth.”

Abdul Aziz revealed the nature of the injuries of the cases received by Al-Arish General Hospital, saying: “According to the diagnosis, the injuries varied between fractures and major fractures in the pelvis, loss of parts of skin and flesh, skin grafts, injuries to the spine, and arterial connections.”

The professor of orthopedic surgery points out that, along with a medical team consisting of 7 to 8 doctors in the specialties of orthopedic and plastic surgery, they were able to perform 21 surgeries in just 48 hours, adding: “There are operations that required rapid therapeutic intervention to cover bones after they were exposed, in order to Avoid amputation of body parts.

He continued: “One of the most difficult and accurate operations is the microscopic surgeries that are performed to prevent amputation of limbs, by replacing lost muscles and tissues and transplanting them,” noting that performing one operation takes between 7 and 8 hours.

Causes of injuries

According to Abdel Aziz, the causes of the “severe” injuries that he and his medical team treated varied, as follows:

Injuries resulting from bullet fragments and shells.

Injuries resulting from falling walls and ceilings of houses on people.

Injuries that may have been caused by throwing white phosphorus, depending on the nature and extent of the injuries and burns.

The Egyptian doctor explains, “White phosphorus ignites when it comes into contact with air, and causes burns with loss of tissue, which the medical team treats. Of course, the injury resulting from phosphorus requires a forensic medicine committee to examine the injuries well to determine the matter accurately.”