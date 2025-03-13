The appointment is every Wednesday in front of the Argentine Nation Congress, where Retirees congregate week by week to claim improvements in their condition and claim against the adjustment implemented by the government of President Javier Milei. But this time … The result has been different: football clubs have been added to support the cause and mobilization has ended in disaster due to the strong clashes between protesters and the police. As soon as the mass protest started, the tension began. There were tear gas, damage, injured and the day ended with more than 30 detainees. The shocking images have traveled the world. The incidents even arrived at the Casa Rosada.

Just started the afternoon, the protesters approached the surroundings of the Argentine Congress, where every Wednesday at 5 pm the retirees of the tango country congregate to demand improvements in their situation. On this protest day, football clubs decided to join, which days ago announced that they would support the cause. Some unions belonging to the General Labor Confederation (CGT) also adhered to the claim. “Our forces are deployed to enforce the protocol,” the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, had previously announced. Police, Gendarmerie and Prefecture agents participated in the operation.

After 16 hours, even before the time of the official call, the first clashes between those who claimed and the police, which were accentuated with the passing of the hours. The day ended with more than 30 detainees, stones and even a burning police car. For more than two hours, and until after 18, there was a climate of strong violence and tension. Among the injured are some members of the security force and several protesters. Among them, many retirees.

Government’s warning

Hours before the protest of retirees began, which was summoned for Wednesday, the tension climate that would be lived in the surroundings of the Congress could be foreseen. Minister Patricia Bullrich had launched a warning to the followers of the clubs that participated in the claim, threatening them to prohibit entry into sports stadiums. In case of “riots” or “violence”, “The restriction of administrative concurrence will be applied to any sporting event, which will imply the prohibition of entry to football stadiums throughout the country,” said the official through a statement.

Given the presence of football clubs in support of retirees, the minister referred to the protest as «The march of the brave bars». Hours before, in his usual morning press conference, the spokesman for Casa Rosada, Manuel, Adorni had talked about the demonstration in the same line, ensuring that it is “bars” and being promoted by “politics.”

On the same day, within the Congress an important battle was also fought for the Milei government. The Chamber of Deputies decided on Wednesday that A commission will be created to investigate the government’s responsibility in the case of “cryptophafic.”