On Sunday, the services of the three telecommunications companies “Sudani”, “MTN” and “Zain” stopped in most regions of Sudan. Which caused almost complete paralysis of banking activities and some tax and customs collection services in the country’s ports. Sudanese embassies abroad also announced the cessation of parts of their consular services. Amid mutual accusations from both sides of the fighting – the army and the Rapid Support – about responsibility for cutting off the network.

Since the outbreak of war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in mid-April, many infrastructure facilities and public buildings have been exposed to massive destruction due to aerial and ground bombardments by both sides of the fighting.

Four civil organizations warned on Thursday that the interruption of communications services would increase the suffering of the population, especially among those stranded in combat zones.

Hadrin Organization, the Sudanese American Medical Society, and the Horn of Africa Women's Initiative considered that cutting off communications networks threatens the lives of civilians who depend almost entirely on banking applications and other solutions provided by telecommunications companies in their daily dealings. It also impedes the arrival of humanitarian aid, which threatens the lives of millions of civilians. In various parts of the country.

On her part; Emergency committees that provide health and humanitarian services and aid to those stuck in combat zones in Khartoum said that cutting off communications networks disrupted the delivery of life-saving medicines, baby food and important items that women use to maintain their reproductive and physical health.

She explained, “Local women and men participated in the process of collecting aid and distributing it to those affected by forming emergency room initiatives; however, a few days ago, there was a fluctuation in Internet and communications services, and then the Internet and communications were completely cut off from all parts of the country, causing difficulty in communication and complicating the humanitarian situation in combat zones.” Where thousands of citizens remained detained.

Volunteers rely on the Internet to communicate with coordinators from field committees, neighborhood representatives, and donors.