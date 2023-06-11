According to a resident of the area, the two sisters had great difficulty getting out of the house after they ran out of drinking water and food, which led to their tragic death.

Find safety

Indeed; The areas of central Khartoum, close to the areas of confrontation around the airport, the army general command and a number of other vital locations, lived in serious humanitarian conditions.

While tens of thousands of residents of those areas were able to go out to other safer areas, hundreds faced great difficulties in leaving their homes in light of the severe deterioration of the security situation.

Most of these neighborhoods have turned into ghost towns after about 95 percent of their residents abandoned them. But the rest of those who stayed in their homes were exposed to unprecedented human tragedies. Where some of them died and no one was found to bury them, and some remained under the rubble for days until their bodies smelled.

Last month, the guards of one of the buildings in the Al-Amarat area were surprised by a smell emanating from a neighboring building, only to discover that it was the body of Doctor Majdouline, one of the most famous anesthesiologists in Sudan, who had been under rubble for more than 3 days after her house was bombed.

For the fifty-fifth day in a row, most of the central neighborhoods of Khartoum remained without water or electricity. It is almost completely devoid of movement in light of a state of terror and extreme fear in those neighborhoods that were, before the war, one of the most vital areas of the Sudanese capital, as it was considered the headquarters of more than 80 percent of diplomatic missions and international organizations operating in the country.

shock

Businessman Khaled Saleh, one of the old residents of the neighborhood, expresses the great shock that befell him and his neighbors. He told Sky News Arabia: “We did not expect such a tragic fate. We were forced, under the pressure of the heavy shelling and the continuous showers of bullets, to leave our homes in which we lived our childhood and youth.”

“Even our neighbors who died, we could not bury their bodies,” he added.

Saleh points out that the neighborhoods close to the army headquarters, the airport, and the military areas have become among the most dangerous areas in which people can live in light of the current war.

deaths and looting

Lawyer and community activist Rana Abdel Ghaffar holds both sides of the fighting and the international community responsible for the humanitarian tragedies that occur in the central neighborhoods of Khartoum and other areas.

Abdel Ghaffar told Sky News Arabia, “It is strange that the response to the humanitarian situation remained absent, despite the great tragedies resulting from the war, which completed its eighth week, leaving large numbers of deaths among civilians and the accompanying systematic looting of their property and homes.”

Abdel-Ghaffar points out that the death of the two sisters is only part of the serious human suffering that the people of Khartoum face without receiving the necessary attention from both sides of the fighting and the international community. as she put it.

In conjunction with the death of the two sisters, Zepervent and Zephyr, a one-day truce entered into force; But many Khartoum residents fear another series of fighting and indiscriminate shelling of residential areas, prompting tens of thousands to leave Khartoum in the first hours of the truce.