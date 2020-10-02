Carvajal (d) Merino get hurt during Real Sociedad-Real Madrid. Javier Etxezarreta / EFE

Serious setback for Zidane in one of the most delicate positions of the white squad. Right back Dani Carvajal suffers an injury to the internal lateral ligament of his right knee that will keep him out for about two months, according to the club’s medical services. He is one of the irreplaceable French coach at the rear, the line, moreover, that is less broken. Last season, the youth squad was the sixth player with the most participation in the dressing room (3,752 minutes).

It is time, then, for Álvaro Odriozola, a player who, until now, has barely counted in Zizou’s plans. So little that he went to Bayern in the last winter market without the opposition of the coach, who left that demarcation without a clear double in the squad. The German adventure, however, did not fare better for the 24-year-old from Donostia. If in Madrid he had barely played 434 minutes until December, in Munich, pandemic through, his appearances were even scarcer (179) and he only showed a couple of times in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League against Chelsea, with everything done to the Bavarians. So a month ago he returned to Valdebebas.

Last Wednesday against Valladolid he made his debut in the starting lineup, although in the 57th minute, still tied, he was relieved by Carvajal. In the time he was on the pitch, the lack of engagement was evident after so long without playing with the whites. “Odri, Odri, okay,” Ramos yelled at him so that he would not delay the line any longer. “Álvaro, okay, we’re fine there,” he insisted afterwards about the same thing.

Signed for 30 million in the summer of 2018 from Real Sociedad, in Madrid he has always been behind Carvajal and his participation has been decreasing. If in the first season at the Bernabéu he added 1,856 minutes, in the second, already with Zidane from the start of the course, his weight plummeted and he had to look for a winter exit at Bayern, which did not work either.

This injury opens a serious hole in the white defense, the most untouchable line for Zizou, since Carvajal, Ramos and Varane were non-negotiable except for physical mishap, sanction or day of rest due to the tightness of the calendar. When Odriozola was not there, the white coach covered that gap with Militão, a choice that did not give good results, and after confinement with Lucas Vázquez, a faithful ZZ soldier who performed as best he could in that position. Nacho, whose future at the club is unknown given the evident lack of prominence in recent times, could also occupy that right-back. The natural relief was in Valdebebas, Achraf Hakimi. However, after two seasons on loan at Dortmund, the youth squad avoided returning to Madrid because he feared he would not have enough opportunities in the face of Carvajal’s competition. His destination is Inter, the next rival in the group stage of the Champions League, where he was sold for 40 million plus five in variables.