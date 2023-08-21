Among the victims also a little girl of only four years

In a terrible head-on between two cars in Reggio Calabria, three people lose their lives. Among these also a very small girl who was only four years old and who too soon became an angel flown to heaven away from the affection of her loved ones. The accident between an Alfa Romeo Giulietta and a BMW took place on the Ionio-Tirreno state road, in the municipality of Melicucco, in the province of Reggio Calabria, in Calabria.

As a result of the impact, one of the two cars was thrown to the side of the road and ended its run over a tree. Among the people who lost their lives was a 4-year-old girl who was on board the ship BMWtogether with another minor in serious condition.

There was also one on the BMW woman, died instantly, the driver and another woman sitting in the front seat reserved for passengers. These last two people were injured and are hospitalized in Polistena hospital. While the other girl was transferred by helicopter to the Messina Polyclinic.

The family affected by this tragedy was originally from San Calogero, in the province of Vibo Valentia. The third person who lost his life is the driver of the Alfa Romeo who, on the other hand, was originally from Cittanova. He was alone in the car.

Some ambulances and the air rescue service took care of the people involved. The Carabinieri and the agents of the Polstrada di Gioia Tauro were also present on the spot, together with the Anas staff.

The road was temporarily closed to traffic to facilitate rescue operations and the investigation of the case. It will be necessary to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.