Drama in Mazzano, serious road accident between two cars, Erica Vezzola died at the age of 48, after 5 long days of agony

An agony that lasted five long days is what she unfortunately found herself facing Erica Vezzola, a 48-year-old who unfortunately was involved in a collision with her car. The occupants of the other vehicle are also hospitalized, but not in serious condition.

Obviously in these hours there are so many people who are remembering the woman on social networks, but also to show off nearness to his family, shocked by the sudden loss.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events began on the evening of Sunday 2nd April. Precisely along the provincial road 11, which is located at Mazzanomunicipality in the province of Brescia.

Erica was aboard hers Launch Ypsilon and probably it was headed right to his home. When suddenly the unthinkable happened.

From the first information that emerged it would seem that the woman had one head-on collision with an Opel Crossland. The impact between the two cars immediately appeared a lot serious.

For this reason, passers-by asked for the timely intervention of the sanitary ware. The latter arrived on site, have willing hospitalization for all three people involved in the serious accident. As a result they were rushed to the Civil hospitals of Brescia.

The death of Erica Vezzola

Erica’s situation really appeared criticism. In fact, the doctors ordered her to be hospitalized in intensive care. Unfortunately, however, it is here that after five long days of agony, the woman exhaled hers last breath on Friday 7 April.

The 48-year-old was well known in the small town, as after studying how beauticianhad managed to open a shop.

She was a great lover of animals, especially i cats. In fact, from his social profile, you can see many photos of him with his feline friends. She left behind her sister, parents and all those who loved her. Many in these hours, since the sad news emerged, have been posting gods on social networks messages condolences for the woman.