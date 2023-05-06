A very serious head-on accident occurred on the evening of Thursday 4 May, in the municipality of Borgofranco di Ivrea. To have the worst a 45-year-old woman, called Mary Apuliawho unfortunately lost his life practically on the spot, his son on the other hand is in serious condition.

The police forces intervened on the spot, and in order to allow the rescuers to help those present and also for the findings of the case, they had to close the road traffic for several hours.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in evening of Thursday 4 May. Precisely at the intersection with via Ruffini, on the provincial road 73, in the municipality of Borgofranco of Ivreain the province of Turin.

Maria Puglia the only person involved in the accident who lost his life, was on board his Fiat Panda and with her was also the 22 year old son.

When suddenly for reasons yet to be determined by the police, it is collided head-on into a Fiat Punto driven by a 28 year old boy. The impact between the two vehicles appeared very serious right away.

For this reason passers-by asked for the timely intervention of the police and also of the sanitary ones. The latter arrived at the scene in a few minutes and with the hope of being able to save the woman, they did it revived long.

The death of Maria Puglia after the accident

However, they eventually figured out that his heart would never beat again. That’s why they had no choice but to note her heartbreaking death.

The 22-year-old son also suffered serious bruises. In fact, the doctors ordered the urgent transfer to Cto of Turin, where he is still hospitalized. For the moment they have decided not to put his prognosis confidential.

The two boys aboard the Fiat Punto, he 28 years old and the young woman 22 years old, were also transported to the hospital John Bosco of Turin. However, from the first information that emerged, they do not appear to be in serious condition. In the meantime, the police are working to reconstruct the dynamics and any responsibilities.