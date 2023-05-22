Serious road accident three two cars in the province of Milan, Alen D’Amico and Claudia Taormina died at the age of 18 and 24

A very serious accident occurred on the morning of Sunday 21 May, around 7 in the morning. Unfortunately, two boys aged 18 and 24, called, have the worst Alen D’Amico and Claudia Taormina who sadly died almost instantly.

The agents who intervened on the spot are at work to reconstruct the exact one dynamic of this episode. As a result, the two vehicles were impounded.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the early morning of Sunday 21 May, around 7. Precisely along via Milano, in a stretch that leads from Castano Primo in Turbigoin the province of Milan.

From what has emerged so far, the 18-year-old was driving his own Renault Clio. When suddenly for reasons to be clarified by the police, he collided head-on against a Peugeot.

The impact between the two cars was really great strong. It is speculated that either one invaded the on the opposite lane or who has lost control of the car. However, given the seriousness of the incident, they asked for timely intervention of sanitary ware.

The two cars have become one pile of sheet metal. For this reason, in addition to the agents, the Fire Brigade also arrived, who had to work a long time to be able to free them.

The death of Alen D’Amico and Claudia Taormina after the accident

Doctors soon arrived at the scene, but for the two boys, they had 18 and 24 years old unfortunately they could not help but note their heartbreaking deaths. They lost their lives almost instantly.

The police have decided to dispose of the seizure of both vehicles, also to understand what happened. They had to do all the reliefs and then close the road to traffic for several hours.

The news of these disappearances, he threw pain and discomfort throughout the community. In these hours, many are trying to show closeness to their families, affected by sudden and serious losses.