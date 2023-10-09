Tragedy in Pontetaro, Tiziana Oieni involved in a serious head-on accident, died at the age of 37

A very serious accident occurred on the night between Friday 6th and Saturday 7th October, in the municipality of Pontetaro. Unfortunately, a young mother called suffers the worst Tiziana Oieniwho died at the age of 37, a few hours after being admitted to hospital.

The doctors’ attempts were to no avail keep her alive, as his condition appeared very serious. Now officers are working to reconstruct the exact dynamics.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events occurred around1.30 am on the night between Friday 7th and Saturday 8th October. Precisely along via Emilia, in the municipality of Pontetaroin Parma.

From what emerged, the young woman was driving hers car. It is not yet clear where she was headed, but most likely to her home.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, two cars collided collide head-on and the impact appeared very serious right from the start.

Passers-by see both cars completely destroyed, asked for the prompt intervention of both health workers and traffic police officers. Everyone arrived on site in just a few minutes. The scene they found themselves in front of was a real one heartbreaking.

The death of Tiziana Oieni after the collision with the other car

Doctors rushed the 37-year-old to hospital hospital. However, due to the severe trauma she sustained in her accident, she died a few hours later. They couldn’t help but notice the death.

The other woman and the man who were inside the other car are also in condition desperate. From what has emerged they appear to still be hospitalized.

The police are currently working to understand the dynamics of this serious accident, which led to the premature death of a young woman. Tiziana Oieni worked as an employee and unfortunately left two little girls. There will be further updates on this serious episode.