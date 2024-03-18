A serious one accident frontal is what happened in Sassari yesterday evening, Sunday 17 March. Unfortunately, two young engaged couples died instantly and with them, also a 41-year-old man, who was driving his car. Among the injured was an entire family, with a 10-year-old girl.

Passers-by quickly realized what the situation was for real desperate. For this reason they asked for the prompt intervention of the police. However, the doctors who intervened for the two young people and for the father of the family were unable to do nothing.

According to information released by some local media, the drama took place yesterday evening, Sunday 17 March, around 7pm. Precisely along the road leading from Tottubella upon entering the four lanes. The officers who intervened on site, to allow the rescuers to intervene and also to carry out the necessary investigations, had to close the road to traffic for hours.

From what emerged the two engaged Christian Foddai 19 year old and the girl just 16 years old were headed to Alghero and were inside the Fiat 600. When they suddenly collided head-on with the white Mercedes SUV that the 41-year-old man, called Antonio Luigi Murineddu.

Head-on in Sassari, what emerged from the investigations and the deaths of the victims

CREDIT: TELESARDEGNA

After the collision, a third car also hit them. The latter had a family on board, with one 10 year old girl. In fact, they are all hospitalized, under code red.

The officers who intervened, after listening to the stories of some passers-by, discovered that there should be an underlying cause of this accident risky maneuver of the 41-year-old who was driving the SUV. Antonio Luigi was a mechanical of boats, married and with a daughter.

The doctors who responded to the scene tried to resuscitate for a long time, both he and the two boys. But in the end, they had no choice but to witness their heartbreaking deaths. Unfortunately everyone lost their lives practically on the spotdue to the violent impact that left them no escape.