A restomod may have modern power, but modern crash safety is disappointing. This is what a violently crashed Gunther Werks Project Tornado proves.

It is pleasantly busy again around the American Gunther Werks, a company that specializes in 'restomodding' old Porsche 911s. While many such projects take the many iterations of the original 911 (the very first Carrera and 930 in particular) as a starting point, Gunther Werks focuses on the 911 993. The busyness is mainly due to the fact that Gunther Werks is again fully testing with their latest model, the Project Tornado. Where the 'regular' Gunther Werks focuses on the 993 Carrera, this is the Turbo. That was already an intense thing in the 993 days, but the modern version is even more intense with 700 hp and RWD.

Crash

Well, Gunther Werks is busy testing at Laguna Seca with the Project Tornado and according to them it went excellently, except for one accident. Oh well, pushing the boundaries a bit and ending up in the gravel trap, that happens to the best. Now, however, a photo of the aftermath has emerged and it appears that Project Tornado may be a more appropriate name than previously thought.

Little is known about the accident itself, but we dare to say that the Gunther Werks Project Tornado probably hit the asphalt at least once with its roof. What really scares you: look at the passenger area. The roof has met the shoulder line. There is still a piece standing on the driver's side and that saved the driver's life. By the way, according to the poster, that driver is gone Reddit Patrick Long, factory driver for Porsche.

Safe?

The crash highlights a major pain point for a restomod. The Gunther Werks Project Tornado may have been completely rebuilt, but the structure remains that of a 911 993 from the 1990s. At the time it was calculated at around 425 hp. You should not underestimate the forces you exert by adding 300 hp. And if things go wrong, the tiny window pillars and body structure of this now 30-year-old design are probably not enough. In fact: the greenhouse of the 993 shows many similarities with that of the original 911, which is now 60 years old. Even though it is not so obvious in the photos: Gunther Werks does claim that there is a roll cage in the Project Tornado. However, when you see the crash, it might as well have been made of licorice.

Patrick Long, the alleged driver, survived the crash but is in hospital with unknown injuries and in an unknown condition. By the way, this is not a new development: the Porsche 911 993 Project Gold, an additionally built 911 993 in 2018, is not street legal because Porsche had to have it pass the 2018 crash tests. You can also determine for yourself how reluctant a safety authority is to approve this.

