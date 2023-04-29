Serious head-on accident in Ginosa, three boys aged between 25 and 30 lost their lives, one is in hospital

A truly heartbreaking balance is that of a grave accident which took place in the night to Ginosa. Unfortunately 3 people lost their lives, while another is hospitalized, but her conditions would not be very critical.

The agents who intervened on the spot had to close the road to traffic for several hours, to allow rescuers to intervene and also to do all the reliefs of the case.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in night between Thursday 27 and Friday 28 April. Precisely along a road that from the municipality of Ginosaleads to Ginosa Marina, which is located in the province of Taranto.

From what has emerged in these hours I am well two the cars involved in this accident. The dynamics and also the possible responsibilities on the part of the two motorists are not yet clear.

The only information that has emerged is who the vehicles are collided head-on and right away passers-by realized the seriousness of what happened. For this reason, in addition to asking for the intervention of the health professionals and the police, they also called the Fire fighters.

The latter have worked for a long time to be able to free them from sheet metal of vehicles. However, for one married couple of Romanian originhe’s 30 and she’s 25, hasn’t been there nothing to do. They could only ascertain the death.

Accident in Ginosa: the third boy who lost his life

A 27-year-old boy, called Alessandro Calabrese, who had recently married and lived in the municipality of Marina di Ginosa, was in serious condition when the doctors arrived. For this reason they immediately arranged for him the transfer in the hospital.

However, it is precisely during the journey that the young man lost his life. They turned out to be useless all the resuscitation maneuvers to which the doctors subjected him.

Another boy is now found hospitalized in the hospital, but for the moment his conditions are not critical. The police worked for several hours to make all the findings of the case. Now it will only be further investigations to give answers on this accident with a heartbreaking balance.