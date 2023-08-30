She was traveling by car with her husband and son

He did not make it Stephanie DiMichelethe 40 year old woman got involved in a accident in the province of Chieti. Unfortunately, the rescuers were unable to do anything to save his life. Four other people were injured in the crash. The woman was traveling by car with her husband and her son, when at the Villamagna junction, on the Alento valley floor, their car was involved in the accident.

The balance is truly dramatic. A woman was killed and four people were injured in the accident that occurred on the evening of Tuesday 29 August 2023 along the Alento valley floorat the junction for Villamagna, in the province of Chieti.

Losing her life was Stefania Di Michele, a 40-year-old woman who was traveling on the Fiat Panda family with her husband and 8 year old son. The car was proceeding in the direction of Guardiagrele, when she collided with a Fiat Tipo coming from the opposite side.

On the Fiat Tipo two boys aged 25 and 26 were traveling. In her head, the woman suffered such serious injuries that the doctors could not do anything for her. Her heart stopped shortly after arriving at the Chieti hospital emergency room.

The health conditions of the woman are immediately looked desperate. The husband and the driver of the Fiat Tipo were also hospitalized in the same hospital. The 8-year-old son, on the other hand, is being treated at the Pescara hospital for fractures. He’s not in danger of life. The driver of another Panda involved in the front-end was also in hospital at the Santissimo Annunziata.

In addition to the 118 health workers, the agents of the flying squad of the Chieti Police Headquarters also arrived on the spot. They will have to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.

The causes of the frontal injury that took the life of the 40-year-old woman are not yet known.