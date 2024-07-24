In Vieste, in the province of Foggia, a wooded area has been burning since the first light of dawn. The area and a tourist facility have been evacuated: about a thousand tourists have been evacuated

The woods from the San Felice Bay has been burning since this morning. At first light today, Wednesday 24 July, a fire broke out fire in a large wooded area of ​​Viestein the province of Foggia. The fire brigade teams, the men of Arif (Regional Agency for Irrigation and Forestry Activities) and the civil protection volunteers have been working for several hours. The cause for concern is the strong windwhich further fuels the flames, and the difficulty in intervening by land. For this reason the use of was requested two Canadairs that are carrying out launches from above water and retardant liquid to stop the flames and prevent them from spreading towards the beach area.

In fact, in the vicinity of the area affected by the fire there is a tourist facility which could be reached by the flames. For this reason, the mayor of Vieste, Joseph Nobilettiwhich is following the progress of the fire with particular concern, has decided to evacuate the villagebringing to safety about a thousand tourists. Some will be hosted in two structures far from the fire area (on the Gargano), others will find refuge in a gym set up by the Municipality of Vieste. Vehicles and boats were also made available for the transfer of tourists. TheLast yearapproximately in the same location, a another fire caused serious damage to natural heritage and forced authorities to evacuate a large tourist facility.

The Mayor of Vieste’s concerns. “It’s the fifth attempted fire of the week”

The mayor does not hide the worry for what is happening and, as reported by the Corriere della Serasaid: “It’s a critic situation. It’s the fifth attempt at arson in a week and this morning they succeeded. We are evaluating what to do to understand whether or not to evacuate the structure”. Which in the end was done. According to some rumors it seems that the fire (apparently malicious) was started from several different points.

The Foggia Prosecutor’s Office will open an investigation to determine what the causes of the fire are, but also to understand whether its nature is truly malicious or not. Even if it is becoming increasingly clear the hypothesis of malice. Someone would have set the fire. He says it to Handle Lieutenant Colonel Giuliano Palombacommander of the Carabinieri department of the Gargano and Alta Murgia National Park who is coordinating the investigation: “We have already identified theOrigin of the fire and proceeded to seize some objects what are they doing assume the malicious origin of the flames. We have communicated everything we have traced to the judiciary. For days we have been following leads that have led us to two lines of investigation on which we are focusing”.

Due to the fire, for safety reasons and to allow fire-fighting activities, it was a section of provincial road 53 closedthe coastal road that connects Mattinata to Vieste. The Gargano center can still be reached via the internal road, called the Mountain. They are still working on the ground carabinieri, Fire fighters And forestry workersAt the moment there appear to be no victims or injuries.