Serious accident of skier Cyprien Sarrazin while training this Friday: the Frenchman suffered a spectacular and hard fall during his day of preparation for the relegation in the World Cup in Bormio (Italy) and had to be evacuated by helicopter.

The fall took place when the 30-year-old athlete lost control in a jump in the lower part of the Stelvio track in the Italian town and He hit the ground hard with his back and headafter which it slid down the slope and crashed into the safety net.

The rescue teams came immediately to assist him, although for the moment extent of injuries unknown of the skier, who had led Thursday’s training sessions and was also leading in Friday’s partials before the fall.

Sarrazin with five World Cup victoriesthe first in Bormio a year ago and two more in the famous Kitzbühel descent in January, covered this Thursday the 3,442 meters of the icy and irregular Stelvio track, starting at 2,268 and a gradient of 1,023, in one minute, 54 seconds and 48 hundredths.