Sunday, September 3, 2023
Serious disturbances between barras bravas before the classic between Botafogo and Flamengo

September 3, 2023
The fight was called by WhatsApp and caused panic in the streets of Rio de Janeiro.

At least twelve detainees, three of them injured, was the balance left by a fight between Flamengo and Botafogo fans in Rio de Janeiro, hours before the Rio de Janeiro classic that will be played tonight at the Nilton Santos stadium for the twenty-second day of the Brazilian Championship.

The biggest disturbances took place in the Penha Circular neighborhood, north of the city, but according to the authorities there w