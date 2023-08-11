Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

Split

In many Italian bathing establishments, some serious deficiencies were found. The authorities react and close 20 facilities.

Munich – Germans are currently in the middle of the holiday season. Holidays are almost everywhere in the country and many are off. Then many make their way to the sea, what but also to crowded streets leads. Italy is a very popular travel destination for Germans. But serious deficiencies in bathing establishments were found here – not without consequences.

Shortcomings in Italian bathing establishments: almost a third with “irregularities”

In the middle of the holiday season, the Italian police’s Carabineri unit, which specializes in health protection, started checking bathing establishments across the country. Significant shortcomings were identified. The unit discovered “irregularities” in just under a third (31 percent) of the institutions inspected. This corresponds to 257 of 838 companies inspected.

Numerous bathing establishments in Italy have deficiencies. © Imago/franky242

On the other hand, 20 of the bathing establishments examined had to close their restaurant and bar operations due to serious hygienic or structural deficiencies. The irregularities found by the investigators largely related to poor hygiene in kitchens and places where food was prepared. Two tons of food had to be confiscated because the consumption dates had expired or it had been incorrectly stored or refrigerated.

Bathing establishments (Stabilimenti balneari) In Italy, bathing establishments are fixed areas on the beach where you can rent loungers and parasols. Showers, toilets and changing rooms are available and there is often food and drink. The bathing establishments are subject to a fee and are firmly part of the Italian beach culture.

For example, 90 kilograms of rancid olive oil and several kilograms of incorrectly frozen poultry meat were found in one company. But authorities are not only reporting deficiencies in hygiene abroad. Also a Munich catering business failed the hygiene control.

Problems with bathing establishments in Italy: illegal parties

In addition, illegal parties were held in some establishments, and the operators used the facilities as “open air disco” type entertainment venues. In one bathing establishment there were 500 participants. Attention Italy vacationers, if you go on vacation here, there are quite a few Laws you should know.