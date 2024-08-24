Chihuahua.- If the work stoppage in the Federal Judicial Branch (PJF) continues or expands, a serious social crisis could be triggered, warned the spokesman for the Federation of Bar Associations and Colleges, Ernesto Avilés Mercado, especially if this situation is replicated by state courts.

According to Avilés, the cases handled by city lawyers correspond to the State Judicial Branch – in 80 percent of cases – so they have not yet felt the effects of the closure of the Federal Courts; however, he indicated that it is only a matter of time before this paralysis begins to have an impact.

He explained that this risk lies in the fact that the protection that is an instrument to which they resort in case they do not obtain a favorable resolution for their case in the common courts, currently only some are considered urgent and admitted in the district courts.

He added that the position of the president of the State Judicial Branch, Myriam Hernández Acosta, was a success, since it was important to take a position in the face of the impact that threatens the Federal Judicial Branch, which for now is on an indefinite strike.

Regarding the procedures carried out in the Federal Courts on Mirador Avenue, in the course of seven months, 14,950 ordinary and urgent amparos have been requested, which reflects the workload of the staff, according to Adriana Neri, who represents the non-unionized employee base in the Seventeenth Circuit.

But of the total number of injunctions, only five percent, or 750, were considered urgent, which means that up to 67 requests would not be received while the suspension of work lasts, since they are not considered urgent.

The rest, which meet the requirements established by the Federal Judicial Council (CJF) to be considered urgent, will still be received despite the suspension.

In criminal matters, seven scheduled hearings were cancelled, according to the agenda published on the CJF’s official website, two of them initial and five due to the closure of complementary investigations.