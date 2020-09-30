D.Since secondary school teacher Manuel Baum has been the new coach of the bottom of the table in the Bundesliga since Wednesday, no wave of enthusiasm has swept the football city of Gelsenkirchen. Baum, whose main reference is a rather staid episode at FC Augsburg, is not celebrated in the city bottom of the table as a turning point on the way to a bright future. He’s the next one on the Schalke ejection seat, but he faced this role with a healthy dose of self-confidence when he was introduced on Wednesday. “Some people may ask themselves, is the tree not too small for this task,” he said and declared with a fixed look: “But I know what I’m doing.”

On this day of the new beginning, the quiet farewell to Guido Burgstaller, which had been announced that morning, aroused more emotions than the new coach. The former crowd favorite, who despite his role as a striker did not score a single Bundesliga goal for Schalke last season, is moving to FC St. Pauli. And the appointment of Baum’s assistant also warmed hearts more than the arrival of the future head coach; the Brazilian Naldo, who played for Schalke between 2016 and 2018, will be part of the new coaching staff.