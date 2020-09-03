What role do aerosols play in the transmission of the coronavirus? The consensus among virologists seemed clear, but the issue is apparently not that clear.

Aerosols play a crucial role in the transmission of the Coronavirus , it said on the part of Germany’s virologists.

Munich – Christian Drosten, Alexander Kekulé, Hendrik Streeck, Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit. In 2019, many Germans had none of the Virologists ever heard in times of Corona crisis However, the quartet is more present than ever. During the Covid weddings in March and April, one of them was seen on television almost every day, and they were involved in important political decisions such as starting school and daycare. Critics now admonish the words of the Virologists and also Epidemiologists were heard disproportionately.

Coronavirus in Germany: one-sided expert role? “You also have to see the inside of a hospital”

The infection specialist thinks that the role of experts was too one-sided Peter Walger: “In the first few months only experts were asked for their assessment Coronavirus understood, but their knowledge was based largely on laboratory research * or from the literature on pandemic influenza. Infection protection is applied science, however, as the knowledge of medical hygiene and clinical infection medicine play a central role. You also have to have seen the inside of a hospital to know the rules for protection against infectious diseases, ”said Walger in an interview with the “Welt” (Article behind the payment barrier).

This one-sidedness would have been shown specifically in the Mask question as well as the debate around Aerosols. “Both topics are discussed in a very theoretical, academic way.” Walger himself is aware of the seriousness of the situation, but is also critical of some measures. The infection specialist and at the same time spokesman for German Society for Hospital Hygiene, finds the hype about disinfectants inappropriate, because “we don’t need it in everyday life, 20 seconds of soap and water are enough.”

Corona: how dangerous are aerosols? Expert counters Drosten & Co. – “completely exaggerated discussion”

In addition, he keeps the topic Aerosols “For a fundamentally meaningful, but completely exaggerated discussion”. This mixture of tiny particles in the air – defined as droplet nuclei smaller than five microns – appears to pose a serious corona hazard, such as Christian Drosten emphasized and was responsible for the fact that slaughterhouses like Tönnies because of Corona outbreaks had to close.

The conditions at Tönnies & Co. should not, however, simply be projected onto everyday life. Physical work with hardly any distance in a cooled-down work hall – “You can go over there Aerosols to discuss. A comparison with school classes or restaurants seems to me disproportionate and very theoretical. ”Especially since SARS-CoV-2 does not belong to the virus types in which even small amounts in Aerosols enough to infect many other people. Rather, “it basically resembles the Influenza and other infections transmitted by droplets. “Walger therefore appeals to school openings, because” children and young people are more severely harmed by the deprivation of education than by the infection. “

(2) Christian Drosten estimates that half of the infections are aerosol. I think so too, because otherwise the enormous importance of the super spreaders would not be explainable. The WHO denies that. But a lot depends on that! Example: it is much more important to wear a mask to protect against aerosol – Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) July 6, 2020

Corona in Germany: Pandemic shows “how big the pent-up demand is in terms of everyday hygiene and infection protection”

All in all looks Walger Germany well armed, because “our old goal of not overburdening the health system has been achieved. The hospitals are well equipped. Now it is a matter of protecting risk groups – preventing outbreaks in old people’s and nursing homes, but also in hospitals. ”

In addition to a more balanced discussion, the infectiologist hopes for further increasing awareness of hand hygiene. Walger reports in this context about a study, according to which before corona a quarter of Germans did not wash their hands after using the toilet. The pandemic would have “brought to light how great the pent-up demand is in terms of everyday hygiene and infection protection.” These statistics should therefore turn out differently. (as) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

