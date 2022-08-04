The number of chimney fires can break all records in the autumn. The Dutch Fireplace and Stove Industry NHK is sounding the alarm because many people are going to burn wood due to the high gas price. “There is a large group of economic stokers who have no idea what they are doing,” says NHK spokesperson Gert Kooij. “We are very concerned about that.”

