Serious motorcycle accident at Passo Mendola, the victims are two boyfriends aged 24 and 22

There was nothing to be done for the young couple of 24 and 22, who unfortunately died in theaccident happened at Passo Mendola, in South Tyrol. The traumas reported after the fall were too serious for them and the doctors could not help but ascertain their deaths.

They were a lot known throughout the area, because they are always very socially active. From what emerged the boy had also served as volunteer at the White Cross of the area.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred around 12 of Thursday 11 August. Precisely a Mendola Passin the Caldaro area, in Bolzano.

Corinna Bernard 24-year-old Lana and her boyfriend Alex Hoeller 22-year-old from Bolzano, were aboard theirs Kawasaki. They were taking a tour.

However, most likely while they were staying going back home, the unthinkable happened. The guy driving the bike has some lost controljust as they walked along the highway.

That’s exactly where I am crashed into a cliff, falling from a very high height. Passers-by who unfortunately witnessed the scene unarmed, launched promptly the alarm to the police and also to health professionals.

Accident at Passo Mendola: the death of the engaged couple

In addition to the agents, the fire fighters. The doctors, however, were unable to do anything for the two boys. The traumas reported after the fall turned out to be for them fatal.

They could not help but ascertain the death e recover their bodies. Corinna and Alex had been engaged for about 8 years and they were a happy couple. They loved spending their time together.

The carabinieri intervened at the moment are at work to rebuild theexact dynamics what happened and also to understand why the boy lost control of his bike. There will be more updates on this dramatic episode.