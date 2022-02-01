Serious road accident on the A28 in Conegliano, two cousins ​​died: one of them left 2 little daughters

A serious accident road occurred on the A28, towards Conegliano, in Treviso. Unfortunately, two girls, who were cousins, died at the age of 26 and 20. Furthermore, the two girls who were in the car with them are in serious condition.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The terrible episode took place in front of the parents of one of the two young women, who witnessed the scene without being able to do anything. The doctors’ attempts were in vain.

According to information released by local media, the tragedy took place on the day of Sunday 30 January. Precisely on the stretch of road that connects Azzano Decimo and Villotta di Chions, a Conegliano.

The two girls were aboard one Fiat Panda and with them were the newborn and also a two-year-old girl. Both were properly fastened to their high chairs in the rear seats. In front of them was there Fiat 500 in which there were the parents of one of the young girls.

While they were walking that road, however, the unthinkable happened. A boy Bulgarian, driving a Land Rover Defender, has overwhelmed both cars of the family.

Unfortunately Sara Rizzotto, aged 26 and his cousin Jessica Fragasso, 20 years old, I am death practically on the spot due to the violent impact. The parents witnessed the scene without being able to do anything.

Accident on the A28: the conditions of the girls and the investigations

Sara Rizzoto worked as a nurse and was also mother of two girls, who were in the car with her. Both were transported to the hospital in Udine, in conditions severe. One is hospitalized in the neurosurgery ward and the other in the neonatal ward. Given the situation, the doctors decided to keep their prognosis confidential.

The motorist who caused the accident at first ran away at feet. But the agents around 10pm, managed to track him down and to stop it.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Only in the last few hours, thanks to some analyzes, they discovered that his alcohol level it was very high. Consequently, the magistrate on duty decided to arrest him for the crime of road murder.