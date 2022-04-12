Tragedy in the Brescia area, due to a terrible road accident that gave no escape to a young woman. Ilaria Santini, a 21-year-old girl, dies in a car and truck accident. The attempts of the rescuers to help the young woman were useless. The injuries sustained during her terrible left were unfortunately fatal for her.

The incident took place on the state 42, in the municipality of Ceto, in the province of Brescia. The crash took place around 2.30 pm on Monday 11 April. The girl was driving her Fiat 500 when she suddenly collided with a truck.

Ilaria Santini was only 21 years old and lived in Ponte San Pietro, in the province of Bergamo. The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old man, however, was managing with a trauma to his neck. The sanitary workers transported him to green code in the hospital for the appropriate treatment.

The attempts of the doctors to save the girl were useless. The place of the accident was immediately reached, as announced by Areu, the regional emergency urgency company, by a car, an ambulance, a fire brigade truck and the traffic police.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, it seems that Ilaria Santini’s car, who leaves her mother Emanuela, her father Sergio and her brothers Nicola and Davide, has disbanded suddenly. She was supposed to be 22 on April 28th.

21-year-old girl dies in an accident between cars and trucks, closed the stretch of road

The stretch of road affected by the accident was immediately closed provisionally to traffic, as announced by Anas. The closure of the stretch of road involved both directions of state road 42, the Tonale and Mendola roads.

The causes of the accident are yet to be verified: the police have already carried out all the reliefs of the case to understand how the crash between the Fiat 500 driven by the 21-year-old girl and the truck driven by the 46-year-old man took place.