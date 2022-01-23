A dramatic accident road occurred in the evening of Thursday 20 Januaryon the A7, at the exit for Binasco. Chiara Picchi a female doctor of suns 39 years oldit’s the only one victim of the tragedy. 2 other men were injured.

A truly terrible episode, which he has broken hearts of many people. Many are now writing messages of condolence on social networks for the heartbreaking loss suffered.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy took place shortly after 20 from Thursday 20 January. Precisely on the highway A7at the height of the exit for Binascoin the province of Pavia.

The woman worked in the hospital emergency room Macedonio Melloni of Milan, for several years now. In fact, she was well known within the structure and all her colleagues are destroyed for his loss.

Lived in Pavia and on the evening the drama was consummated, he was returning to home, probably from his family. However, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, it happened the unthinkable.

From a first reconstruction, it would appear that a car is stranded on the road. Two motorists, possibly due to low light, went to crash with the car and 3 cars are involved. There dynamic is still being examined by investigators.

The tragic death of Dr. Chiara Picchi

The police, the firefighters and even the health workers arrived on the spot. The woman appeared in conditions desperate right away. With the hope of being able to save her, they rushed her to the hospital St. Matthewof Pavia.

However, it is precisely in the emergency room that the doctors could not help but note his tragic death. Chiara Picchi’s heart, unfortunately, has either stopped beating forever because of the trauma reported after impact.

The firefighters also worked for several hours to be able to free the injured by metal sheets. 2 other men turn out to be hospitalized in the hospital, but no one seems to be in danger. The intervening agents are now working for rebuild the dynamics.