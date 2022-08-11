Serious road accident in Stanghella, the victims are mother and daughter who ended up with the car in the river

A dramatic accident road is the one that occurred in Stanghella, in the province of Padua. Unfortunately, the victims are a mother and a daughter, who tried in every way to save themselves, trying to get out of the water, but they died in a very short time.

Not even the timely intervention of rescuers he avoided the tragedy. Now the agents are working to understand the dynamic and especially if there were other people inside the vehicle.

According to information released by some local media, the drama took place shortly before 6 in the morning of yesterday, Wednesday 10th August. Precisely along via Gorzon Sinistro Inferiore, a Stanghellain the province of Padua.

The mother called Anita Bertazzo and daughter Pamela Breseghello they were in the car of the youngest, one Polo shirt. It is not yet clear where they were headed.

However, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, at number 57, the woman has lost control of the vehicle and went astray. Unfortunately, due to the speed, the car ended up in Gorzone river.

Passers-by, seeing a car in the water, promptly launched the alarm to the police and also to the fire brigade. The purpose was precisely to save the lives of those people.

Accident in Stanghella: the deaths of the mother and daughter

The daughter tried to do everything for get out of the vehicle, but his car door never opened. The firefighters arrived on site in a matter of minutes.

However, their attempts to save them turned out to be entirely useless. Due to the current, rescuers recovered the vehicle ad one km away where did they come off the road.

The fire brigade divers recovered the bodies of the two women now lifeless. The agents managed to retrieve the car and now all checks are underway to see if there were other people inside. The Public Prosecutor of Padua wanted to open a investigation file.