TO Saint Teresa of Rivamunicipality in the province of Messina, in Sicily, a pregnant woman in the seventh month of pregnancy loses her baby, due to injuries sustained in an accident. Even her boyfriend is currently hospitalized with a 30-day prognosis. Doctors could do nothing to save the little creature she was carrying.

Photo source from Pixabay

The 18-year-old girl was due to give birth to her baby in less than a couple of months. But she lost her little one that she was carrying in the collision between two motorcycles, which took place on the evening of July 17 in Santa Teresa di Riva.

The accident took place on the Paolo Borsellino seafront, for reasons yet to be ascertained. The young woman was traveling on a scooter with her boyfriend, who was also seriously injured and hospitalized at the Messina Polyclinic. For him the prognosis is 30 days.

The health conditions of the 18-year-old girl they immediately appeared serious to the health workers of the 118 who intervened. The girl was immediately taken in red code to the emergency room of the Taormina hospital. Here the doctors were unable to do anything to save the baby she was carrying.

According to the doctors, the baby would have died as a result of the impact, due to a sudden detachment of the placenta. The doctors subjected the girl to a delicate operation before being transferred to the Catania Polyclinic. She also takes risks the amputation of a limb.

Seven month pregnant woman loses her baby: she also risks the amputation of a limb

The other two young people who were on board the other two-wheeled vehicle suffered minor injuries. The rider and passenger of the motorcycle are both minors.

Photo source from Pixabay

The worst were the 17-year-old native of Savoca, who drove the Piaggio Liberty moped, and his pregnant girlfriend, who lost the baby.